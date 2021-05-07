Zano Price Tops $2.49 (ZANO)

Zano (CURRENCY:ZANO) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. One Zano coin can now be bought for approximately $2.49 or 0.00004338 BTC on popular exchanges. Zano has a market cap of $26.41 million and approximately $178,298.00 worth of Zano was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zano has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,376.15 or 1.00148317 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00049539 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.71 or 0.00708150 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00011829 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $709.84 or 0.01238998 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $201.72 or 0.00352089 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012946 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $110.32 or 0.00192567 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005253 BTC.

Zano Profile

Zano is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProgPowZ hashing algorithm. Zano’s total supply is 12,658,666 coins and its circulating supply is 10,629,166 coins. Zano’s official Twitter account is @zano_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zano’s official website is zano.org . The Reddit community for Zano is https://reddit.com/r/zano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zano project is a development of a stable and secure coin, designed to use in e-commerce. The technology behind our blockchain provides reliability, security, and flexibility, making it a perfect option for P2P and e-commerce transactions. Zano is built on a foundation of performance and stability. The network is powered by key code design features like forwarding and backward compatibility, component-based modular structure, and asynchronous core architecture. “

Buying and Selling Zano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zano using one of the exchanges listed above.

