Zap Market Capitalization Hits $31.19 Million (ZAP)

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Zap has a market cap of $31.19 million and approximately $1.47 million worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zap coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00086498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00020560 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $36.45 or 0.00063281 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.06 or 0.00788222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.66 or 0.00101840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.48 or 0.09187523 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00046599 BTC.

About Zap

Zap is a coin. Its launch date was October 7th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,144,465 coins. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zap’s official website is www.zap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Zap Store is an Ethereum-based marketplace to find,list, and purchase oracles. ZAP is an ERC20 token that serves as currency on Zap's ecosystem. In order to create an oracle or make queries for data, both providers and subscribers must bond their ZAP, locking it up in an individual oracle. “

Zap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

