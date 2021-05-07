ZBG Token (ZT) Price Tops $0.0501

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000087 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. ZBG Token has a total market cap of $13.17 million and approximately $168,443.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.74 or 0.00086362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.59 or 0.00020121 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.15 or 0.00062775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $449.90 or 0.00781171 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.07 or 0.00102561 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,106.03 or 0.08865700 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (CRYPTO:ZT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

ZBG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

