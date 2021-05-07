ZClassic Price Up 36.4% Over Last Week (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 42.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00000902 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market cap of $4.75 million and $21,505.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 36.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $315.27 or 0.00549962 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.74 or 0.00245515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.75 or 0.00222850 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00010240 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 60.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,189,416 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.