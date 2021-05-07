ZClassic (ZCL) One Day Volume Tops $28,373.00

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. ZClassic has a market capitalization of $5.01 million and $28,373.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZClassic has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $317.55 or 0.00546684 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $132.18 or 0.00227551 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.61 or 0.00264457 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,190,053 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

