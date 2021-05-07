ZCore (ZCR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,569.00

ZCore (CURRENCY:ZCR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. Over the last week, ZCore has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. ZCore has a market capitalization of $713,333.93 and $1,569.00 worth of ZCore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZCore coin can currently be bought for $0.0743 or 0.00000129 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ZCore

ZCR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. ZCore’s total supply is 9,606,896 coins. The Reddit community for ZCore is https://reddit.com/r/ZCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZCore’s official Twitter account is @ZCoreCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZCore is zcore.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCore was born out of a desire to create a cryptocurrency that is truly accessible to everyone and revolutionize the cryptocurrency market. We believe that a truly useful currency is one that is easily used by anyone. ZCore (ZCR) is 100% open source, with PoS (Proof-of-Stake) mining based on the Quark algorithm and maximum supply of 18 million coins. Structured in a robust network with Masternodes and reward of 6.5 ZCR per block every 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling ZCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZCore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

