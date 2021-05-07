Zeepin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $121,383.00 (ZPT)

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Zeepin has traded up 17.2% against the US dollar. Zeepin has a total market capitalization of $787,869.29 and approximately $121,383.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zeepin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.99 or 0.00070747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $151.39 or 0.00261278 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $652.61 or 0.01126290 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00031644 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.04 or 0.00749086 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,815.41 or 0.99779927 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeepin’s official website is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zeepin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeepin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.