Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $6.38 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 21.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,063 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 7,607 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Microsoft by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,366 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 5,330.8% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after buying an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after buying an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,633,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,581,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MSFT. Pritchard Capital upped their price target on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.80.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $249.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.48. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.34, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.