Zel Trading Up 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. One Zel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on exchanges. Zel has a market cap of $18.20 million and $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zel alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $326.55 or 0.00570461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.63 or 0.00215971 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.00212800 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011941 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005561 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Zel Profile

ZEL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. The official website for Zel is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.