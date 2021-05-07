ZEON Reaches Market Capitalization of $85.28 Million (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 7th. ZEON has a total market cap of $85.28 million and approximately $1.73 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ZEON has traded 69.7% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.71 or 0.00083221 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00021354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.02 or 0.00062834 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $452.52 or 0.00789391 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58.08 or 0.00101321 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,089.41 or 0.08878173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.