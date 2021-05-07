ZeroSwap (ZEE) Achieves Market Cap of $55.36 Million

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 7th. During the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. ZeroSwap has a market cap of $55.36 million and $7.10 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.42 or 0.00002451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.83 or 0.00084057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00020329 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00063793 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $452.18 or 0.00778468 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.71 or 0.00102801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.63 or 0.09034242 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00046312 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 38,889,684 coins. The official website for ZeroSwap is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

ZeroSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeroSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZeroSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

