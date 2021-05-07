Zeusshield 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4,044.00 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 7th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $796,908.29 and $4,044.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zeusshield has traded 31.3% higher against the dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00085440 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00020014 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.85 or 0.00062602 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.95 or 0.00773513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.37 or 0.00101934 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,049.01 or 0.08816934 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00045760 BTC.

Zeusshield Coin Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

