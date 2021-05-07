Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $32.37 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 836,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164,138 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.0% of Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $32,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.85. 810,697 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,528,973. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market cap of $358.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $42.06.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BAC. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.26.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

