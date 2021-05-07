Ziegler Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,735 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Medtronic by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.02. 18,688 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,654,972. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.44. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $172.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

