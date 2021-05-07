Zigcoin (ZIG) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 7th. In the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0809 or 0.00000141 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zigcoin has a total market cap of $8.63 million and approximately $851,994.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00085578 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00020103 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00062706 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.32 or 0.00781031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.72 or 0.00102297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,086.00 or 0.08860556 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000330 BTC.

About Zigcoin

ZIG is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,733,812 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Zigcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.