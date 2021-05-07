Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) PT Lowered to $230.00

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Citigroup from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 91.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $215.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $97.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.36.

Zillow Group stock traded up $6.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.27. The company had a trading volume of 9,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,746. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.21. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $43.67 and a 12 month high of $212.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of -60.89 and a beta of 1.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zillow Group will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 25.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offers various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sale of homes; title and escrow services; title insurance products and services; and mortgage loans.

