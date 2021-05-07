ZIMBOCASH (ZASH) Price Down 1.9% This Week

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ZIMBOCASH has a total market capitalization of $4.64 million and approximately $25,006.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZIMBOCASH has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. One ZIMBOCASH coin can currently be bought for about $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZIMBOCASH alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00069743 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.40 or 0.00261814 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003883 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $644.12 or 0.01113852 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00031314 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $449.13 or 0.00776650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,710.60 or 0.99795979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH Coin Profile

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,127,419,109 coins. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash . ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @zimbocash and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZIMBOCASH

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZIMBOCASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZIMBOCASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.