ZINC (ZINC) Reaches One Day Volume of $228.00

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. During the last week, ZINC has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. One ZINC coin can now be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges. ZINC has a market cap of $233,139.48 and $228.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZINC alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.33 or 0.00084892 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00020392 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.77 or 0.00063268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $450.14 or 0.00774577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.47 or 0.00102337 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,229.44 or 0.08998580 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046354 BTC.

ZINC Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ZINC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZINC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZINC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZINC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.