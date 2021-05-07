ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

ZIOP stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 71,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,593. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a twelve month low of $2.06 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The firm has a market cap of $686.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.44.

Get ZIOPHARM Oncology alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIOP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies to treat patients with cancer. The company develops Sleeping Beauty platform, which is based on the non-viral genetic engineering of immune cells using a transposon/transposase system to engineer T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12 to stimulate expression of interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

Read More: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIOPHARM Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.