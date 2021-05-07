Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Given New $192.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $166.00 to $192.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.83.

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.71, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $121.50 and a 1 year high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.22. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total value of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 11,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.14, for a total value of $1,979,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,282 shares in the company, valued at $6,173,019.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,155,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.7% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 44,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,005,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

