Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 995.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS.

Shares of Zogenix stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.90. 21,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 793,322. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43. Zogenix has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $32.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Zogenix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.25.

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

