Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) Trading 6.6% Higher

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) traded up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.69. 1,712 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 793,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zogenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

Get Zogenix alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.35 and its 200-day moving average is $20.43.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,758.48% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 995.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZGNX. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Zogenix by 1,735.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,168,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,724 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,917,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Zogenix by 140.4% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 613,357 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zogenix by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 697,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 405,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,329,000. 96.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zogenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to transform the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome, as well as to treat seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Zogenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zogenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.