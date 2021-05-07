Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,859,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,267 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.63% of Zoom Video Communications worth $597,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,716,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804,237 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,605,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,006,000 after buying an additional 308,957 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,573,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,296,000 after buying an additional 616,991 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,198,000 after buying an additional 205,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 44,853.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,354,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351,878 shares during the period. 37.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.28, for a total transaction of $843,451.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.45, for a total value of $2,659,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 219,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,864,965.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,981 shares of company stock worth $144,655,835 in the last three months. Company insiders own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Piper Sandler raised Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $501.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.81.

ZM stock traded up $5.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.97. 74,179 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,345. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.28. The company has a market cap of $87.81 billion, a PE ratio of 383.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $149.16 and a one year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $882.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

