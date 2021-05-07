ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $11,940,729.00 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Kirk Norman Brown sold 253,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $11,940,729.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 253,950 shares in the company, valued at $11,940,729. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kirk Norman Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 5th, Kirk Norman Brown sold 186,721 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $8,841,239.35.

On Thursday, April 1st, Kirk Norman Brown sold 307,279 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total transaction of $14,989,069.62.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Kirk Norman Brown sold 494,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.68, for a total transaction of $24,541,920.00.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $2.59 on Friday, reaching $42.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,128,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,263. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.83 and a 12-month high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.42.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $153.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.49 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZI shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.48.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,340,000 after acquiring an additional 41,400 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $459,000.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

