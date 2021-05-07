ZUM TOKEN Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2,134.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 16.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 7th. ZUM TOKEN has a market capitalization of $463,786.17 and $2,134.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 94.7% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $458.81 or 0.00799312 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003720 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0889 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 81,188,021,462 coins and its circulating supply is 15,088,497,299 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

