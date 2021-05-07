ZumCoin Price Reaches $0.0029 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 139.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 7th. ZumCoin has a total market cap of $2.90 million and approximately $70,786.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded 139.8% higher against the US dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 54.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin Coin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

