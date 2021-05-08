$0.08 EPS Expected for Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ORN) will announce $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Orion Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.11. Orion Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Group will report full-year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.44. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Orion Group.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Orion Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Orion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

ORN opened at $5.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average is $5.16. Orion Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $176.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Orion Group by 189.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

Orion Group Company Profile

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the continental United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

