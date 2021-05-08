-$0.42 EPS Expected for fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) will report earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). fuboTV reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 180%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year earnings of ($1.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.22) to ($0.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to ($0.08). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $105.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.94 million. The firm’s revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in fuboTV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in fuboTV in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $17.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. fuboTV has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $62.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.64.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

