$0.44 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.63 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LBAI shares. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,368,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,137,000 after acquiring an additional 381,741 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 12,393 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBAI opened at $18.72 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $947.19 million, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

