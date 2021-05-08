-$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.50). Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.00) to ($2.39). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $3,057,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYCC opened at $6.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.