$0.83 EPS Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Logitech International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the lowest is $0.44. Logitech International posted earnings of $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.96 to $5.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%.

LOGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares in the company, valued at $86,990,111.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOGI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Logitech International during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Institutional investors own 33.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $114.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International has a 52 week low of $49.99 and a 52 week high of $120.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.95 and a 200 day moving average of $100.11.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Logitech International (LOGI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.