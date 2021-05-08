$0.85 EPS Expected for GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) to announce earnings per share of $0.85 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. GMS reported earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year earnings of $3.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.21 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.64 to $4.11. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $751.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.42 million. GMS had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

GMS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on GMS from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on GMS from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of GMS from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

In other GMS news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total transaction of $415,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $369,231.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 144,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.82 per share, for a total transaction of $5,331,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 321,010 shares of company stock valued at $12,690,962 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in GMS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GMS by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. bought a new stake in GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GMS opened at $46.69 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. GMS has a 12-month low of $15.24 and a 12-month high of $46.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.38 and a beta of 2.09.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

