-$0.88 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.74). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.76 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

