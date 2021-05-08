-$0.88 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will report ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.01) to ($0.74). Lumos Pharma reported earnings of ($0.65) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full year earnings of ($3.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.15) to ($3.15). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.52) to ($3.53). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 10.58% and a negative net margin of 2,053.30%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lumos Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:LUMO opened at $9.76 on Friday. Lumos Pharma has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $36.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.23 and a 200 day moving average of $16.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 281,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 40,395 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lumos Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $625,000. Investors Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $351,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.79% of the company’s stock.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

