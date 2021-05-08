$1.90 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) to announce earnings of $1.90 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.96. Insight Enterprises posted earnings per share of $1.75 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year earnings of $6.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.70 to $6.97. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In related news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,604 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Shares of NSIT stock traded up $4.48 on Friday, hitting $100.07. The stock had a trading volume of 413,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,202. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $43.00 and a one year high of $104.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.83. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

