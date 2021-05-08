$1.98 Earnings Per Share Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.98 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Flagstar Bancorp posted earnings of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $9.14. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.17.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $46.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $51.58. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flagstar Bancorp (FBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.