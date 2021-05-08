$111.48 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report sales of $111.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.90 million and the highest is $116.77 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $442.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $454.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $464.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $484.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on El Pollo Loco (LOCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.