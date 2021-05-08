$111.48 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to report sales of $111.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $107.90 million and the highest is $116.77 million. El Pollo Loco reported sales of $99.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $442.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $435.20 million to $454.85 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $464.24 million, with estimates ranging from $454.20 million to $484.18 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $107.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, CFO Laurance Roberts sold 18,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $364,002.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,648 shares in the company, valued at $2,224,091.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners increased its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 66,301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,704 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the fourth quarter valued at about $724,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 217,045 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 334,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after acquiring an additional 10,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOCO opened at $17.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. El Pollo Loco has a 52-week low of $11.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The firm has a market cap of $647.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

