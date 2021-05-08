$117.74 Million in Sales Expected for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) to post $117.74 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Luminex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.29 million and the highest is $119.00 million. Luminex reported sales of $109.52 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luminex will report full-year sales of $479.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $479.53 million to $480.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $532.65 million, with estimates ranging from $513.60 million to $562.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Luminex.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.12). Luminex had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $111.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of Luminex stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.52 and a beta of 0.61. Luminex has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $41.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is currently -190.48%.

In related news, CFO Harriss T. Currie sold 5,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $172,263.75. 9.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,296,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,646,000 after purchasing an additional 132,397 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 66.2% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Luminex by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,210 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Luminex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,919 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

