17,769 Shares in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.09% of AMERISAFE as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AMERISAFE by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 5,027 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth $615,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 75,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 4,244 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERISAFE in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF stock opened at $65.01 on Friday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.90 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is 25.22%.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company offers workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.