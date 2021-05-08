$251.40 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $251.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $250.70 million and the highest is $252.28 million. Merit Medical Systems reported sales of $218.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.01 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,191.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $59,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,142.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMSI. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth $247,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $64.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

