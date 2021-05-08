$253.07 Million in Sales Expected for Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) will post sales of $253.07 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Extended Stay America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $248.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $258.63 million. Extended Stay America posted sales of $266.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Extended Stay America will report full year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Extended Stay America.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $259.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.02 million.

STAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Extended Stay America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAY. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Extended Stay America by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Extended Stay America during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 96.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.75. Extended Stay America has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $20.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a boost from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

