2,675 Shares in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NewMarket by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NewMarket by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in NewMarket by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEU opened at $352.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $375.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.41. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $332.45 and a 12 month high of $458.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $527.78 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 37.86% and a net margin of 12.58%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives businesses. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; and engine oil, driveline, and industrial additives.

