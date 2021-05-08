$27.67 Million in Sales Expected for HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) will report $27.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for HEXO’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.61 million and the lowest is $23.06 million. HEXO posted sales of $16.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HEXO will report full year sales of $109.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.03 million to $111.92 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $154.20 million, with estimates ranging from $136.22 million to $184.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow HEXO.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 517.61% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC raised HEXO from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 target price on shares of HEXO in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after buying an additional 139,301 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at $337,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at $335,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of HEXO by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HEXO during the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HEXO opened at $7.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. HEXO has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 5.31. The company has a market cap of $897.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.41.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

