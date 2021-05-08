$3.17 EPS Expected for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for S&P Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.05 and the highest is $3.25. S&P Global posted earnings per share of $3.40 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year earnings of $12.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.65 to $12.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $13.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.60 to $14.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $971,046,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $743,879,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $272,929,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 542.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 855,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $281,130,000 after buying an additional 722,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $390.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. S&P Global has a one year low of $290.08 and a one year high of $397.13. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

