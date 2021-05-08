35,993 Shares in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Purchased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 35,993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in NCR by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,419,987 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,919,000 after acquiring an additional 43,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NCR by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,400,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,188,000 after acquiring an additional 62,631 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in NCR by 76.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,560,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $58,610,000 after acquiring an additional 677,898 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NCR during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,963,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NCR by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,382,342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,934,000 after acquiring an additional 25,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCR opened at $47.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. NCR Co. has a one year low of $15.18 and a one year high of $48.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.08.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. NCR had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NCR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on NCR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NCR from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on NCR from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on NCR from $39.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other NCR news, EVP Adrian Button sold 8,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $403,589.60. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NCR Corporation provides software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications & Technology segments. The Banking segment offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

