41,041 Shares in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Bought by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000. NIKE comprises approximately 2.9% of Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,401,651,000 after buying an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,752,404,000 after purchasing an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,812,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NKE opened at $137.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $84.11 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.98.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $176.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,935,048.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total value of $2,003,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

