42,700 Shares in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) Acquired by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.45% of Territorial Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 288.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Territorial Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $25.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $246.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.80. Territorial Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $30.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.11. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 23.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Territorial Bancorp Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Territorial Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Territorial Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the State of Hawaii. The company offers a range of deposit accounts, including passbook and statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and regular checking accounts, and Super NOW accounts.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:TBNK).

Receive News & Ratings for Territorial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Territorial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.