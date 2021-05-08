48,054 Shares in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 48,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Global by 23,362.4% during the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 90,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 90,179 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,360,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,417,000 after purchasing an additional 169,655 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 20,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 7,794 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $595,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $27.80 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $18.36 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter.

Liberty Global Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

