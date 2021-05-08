$49.95 Million in Sales Expected for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) This Quarter

Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) to report sales of $49.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $42.70 million to $60.40 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment reported sales of $199.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment will report full year sales of $156.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $123.27 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $993.06 million, with estimates ranging from $936.00 million to $1.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Madison Square Garden Entertainment.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($5.36) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSGE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.63.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23,700.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MSGE opened at $90.34 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a twelve month low of $63.55 and a twelve month high of $121.42. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.11.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

