$550.65 Million in Sales Expected for MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) will post sales of $550.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for MYR Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $538.40 million to $562.90 million. MYR Group reported sales of $513.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MYR Group will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover MYR Group.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $592.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.86 million. MYR Group had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 30,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.04, for a total value of $2,221,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,787,675.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Koertner sold 5,000 shares of MYR Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total value of $421,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,550 shares in the company, valued at $8,819,838. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,425 shares of company stock worth $4,469,083 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYRG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 229.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 274,663 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of MYR Group during the fourth quarter valued at $14,916,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $217,489,000 after buying an additional 208,023 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 2,583.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MYR Group by 26,225.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 150,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after buying an additional 150,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYR Group stock opened at $82.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.01. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $85.10.

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The company's Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

