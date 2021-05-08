$61.62 Million in Sales Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce $61.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.26 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.00 million. PROS posted sales of $63.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PROS will report full year sales of $252.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.70 million to $253.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $278.06 million, with estimates ranging from $266.50 million to $301.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. PROS had a negative return on equity of 38.36% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $61.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PROS from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PROS has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.38.

In other PROS news, Director Timothy V. Williams sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total value of $105,190.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,080,176.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PROS in the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROS during the 1st quarter valued at about $282,000.

NYSE:PRO opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.76. PROS has a 52-week low of $24.55 and a 52-week high of $51.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.92.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

